Vijay Varma FINALLY Reacts To Dating Tamannaah Bhatia, Says 'There's Lot of Love In My Life'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, and now the latter has opened up about their relationship. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love on the sets of their upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Vijay has said that he has “a lot of love" in his life “right now."

In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy," the actor said.

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for several months now. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."