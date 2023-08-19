Vijay Varma Is 'Not Comfortable' With Limelight On Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I Am Trying...'

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma announced their relationship, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. In a recent interview, the lovebirds were tagged as one of the most ‘sought-after’ couples. Not just this but the Darlings actor was also asked about the shift in fans’ interest in his personal life. Vijay mentioned that he is ‘not comfortable’ with it and added that he is learning to get used to it.

“First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention," Vijay said as quoted by Indian Express.

“I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it," the actor added.