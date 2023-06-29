Vijay Varma Looks Dapper In Black As He Celebrates The Release Of Lust Stories 2, Check It Out

Fans rushed to comment to compliment the actor’s latest look. One user wrote “Intense and awesome", another commented, “@itsvijayvarma Hotness served" and one fan confessed her love and wrote, “I loved him from the day I first saw him and his dialogue, “Bihar mein Apka swagat hain"

The Pink actor wore an all-black suit adorned with colourful patterns, and he accessorised it with a watch, earring, and chain. Vijay looked all set to promote his new series along with his lady love, Tamannaah Bhatia. He posted, “For Lust Stories 2 @vrindaanarang @mourya @saakshakinni"

Vijay Varma, who received much praise and adoration from the audience for his role in Darlings, has set the Internet on fire afted he posted some stylish and dashing photos of himself from the promotions of his latest series, Lust Stories Season 2.

The Lust Stories actor recently made headlines when Tamannaah finally confirmed she was dating her co-star, Vijay Varma. Speculation had been going around for a long time as the couple was spotted together in public several times. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress called him her “Happy place". Vijay, on the other hand, maintained the privacy of his relationship and did not reveal much about his special bond. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy." he told Janice Sequeira.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X. The upcoming thriller movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Keigo Higashino’s best-selling novel of the same name. It revolves around the story of a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps cover it up during the police investigation.