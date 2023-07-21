Vijay Varma On Pressure To Marry Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Boys Considered Marriage-able At 16 In My Community'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. The lovebirds recently confirmed all the dating rumours, at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. Amid all the talks about their romance and relationship, Vijay recently opened on having family pressure regarding his marriage plans.

During a conversation with DNA, Vijay Varma was asked how he deals with marriage questions, especially from his family. “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too," he shared. He further added that he doesn’t pay much heed to these thoughts and has only focussed on building his career. My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life."