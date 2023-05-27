Vijay Varma REACTS To Tamannaah Bhatia Wedding Rumours at IIFA, Says 'Main Pet Se Hu...'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now, there have been several instances when the Darlings actor has been asked about his link-up. Vijay Varma has flown to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. At one of the event’s red carpets, when a reporter asked him if he was going to break any good news, Vijay Varma had an interesting response.

In a clip that is doing the rounds of social media, a reporter can be heard asking the actor, “Kya andar aap koi khushkhabri sunane waale ho?(Are you going to share any good news at the event?)'". Vijay Varma promptly replied with a blushing face, “Haan mein pet se hu dosto. Aur haan I am going to deliver a beautiful project very soon."

Last month, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted out on a date night in Mumbai, and they were seen exiting the venue in the same vehicle. Vijay Varma was driving the car, while Tamannaah was sitting beside him. Tamannaah wore a white tank top with two-tone grey pants and matching shoes. She kept her hair open and chose to go with a sans-makeup look. In contrast, the Mirzapur 2 actor donned a grey checkered shirt with a black T-shirt. As they departed in the car, the two even waved to the photographers present.

Previously, Tamannaah was questioned about the speculation concerning her rumoured relationship with Vijay. While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Baahubali actress stated, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it."

Rumours about Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating life began circulating when they were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together. Earlier, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, such as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and a fashion event in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s new web series titled Dahaad has released. It has been created by well-known filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The 8-episode series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, boasts of an impressive cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, and others in significant roles. The series is streaming on Prime Video.