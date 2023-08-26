Vijay Varma Recalls 'Complex Relationship With Father, Says 'Didn't Talk For 7-8 Years'

Vijay Varma has been making major strides with his nerve-wracking performance in Jasmeen K Reen’s directorial Darlings. The actor who began his stint as a theatre artist has made a name for himself in Bollywood with successful projects like Pink, Gully Boy and Mirzapur. Additionally, he made major strides with two recent outings Lust Stories 2 and Kaalkoot. However, his journey was not always easy. The actor recently recalled how he ran away from home after he felt his father wasn’t supportive of his choices.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma shared, “It started with a great deal of love when I was a little boy. Then a great deal of hero worship that I had for him in my younger days. He used to fulfill every demand of mine; I was the youngest so I was spoilt. Until I came to an age where I started to have my own thoughts and he didn’t like it."

Advertisement

He added, “He wanted me to join the business and I wanted to do anything but work with him. So, that’s where the conflict started, and he was also strong about his stand and I was fighting for my stand. It went on for years until I decided ‘I don’t think this man wants what is good for me’, then I ran away from home, and then there was 7-8 years of no talking."

In the same interview, Vijay was shown an old photograph where he was photo-bombing Amitabh Bachchan who was dressed as his character in the film. While Big B was reading his script in front of the vanity fan, Vijay stood behind him with his arms in the air, balancing on one leg.

Advertisement

Recalling what had happened on the sets, Vijay said, “So, this is after we finished the Delhi schedule. We were shooting in Film City on a set we built for the courtroom and I don’t have any scene with Mr. Bachchan in the first half of the film. In this courtroom also, we don’t have a scene, but I’m there."