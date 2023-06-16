Vijay Varma Reveals His Wedding Picture With Alia Bhatt From Darlings Freaked His Mom, 'It Was A Practical Joke'

Vijay Varma is at the cusp of becoming the next big thing in Bollywood. The actor who has already impressed everyone with back-to-back performances in Dahaad, Darlings, Mirzapur, Gully Boy and Manto is often hailed for his meticulous portrayal of characters and the sense of reality that he brings on the screen. The actor recently gave a tour of his house in which there was a picture of him and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in a corner. In a different corner, he displayed a wedding video of the same.

Clearing the confusion about the picture, Vijay Varma stated that it was a prank on his mother, “This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from Darlings set. It’s photoshop, we didn’t shoot this. My mother, she freaked out, she was like ‘shaadi kar li tune (you got married)?’ It was a practical joke on her."

Speaking of Darlings, Vijay Varma had shared last year how he was extra conscious not to hurt Alia Bhatt in scenes which required him to raise his hands. He revealed, “I remember because it was a physically powerful exchange, I wanted to make sure the other actor was not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. Between the husband and wife, there aren’t many funny moments but the drama beats are great, which we were feeding off each other incredibly. But yes, we discussed the choreography of the scenes so that our moves and moods reflect in the work that we were doing."

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, and now the latter has opened up about their relationship. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love on the sets of their upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Vijay has said that he has “a lot of love" in his life “right now."

In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy," the actor said.

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for several months now. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."