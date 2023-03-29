Vijay Varma Rings In Birthday With Rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia? New Video Has Reddit Speculating

Vijay Varma celebrates his 37th birthday on Wednesday, March 29, and it seems like he welcomed his birthday with a bang. A couple of social media posts shared by the Darlings star on his Instagram Stories revealed that he had a colourful party with his friends. One of them was Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. While little is known about the party so far, an eagle-eyed fan took to Reddit and shared a video in which they believed they spotted Tamannaah Bhatia.

Now, now, we all have heard about Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating rumours. The speculation has been doing the rounds for a while now but the actors have remained tight-lipped. However, this video shared by a Reddit user on the platform seems to only amplify the rumours.

In the video, Vijay was seen dancing with a few fellow guests to the song Ghungroo. He was also seen trying to recreate the hook step. However, a fan noticed that Tamannaah made an appearance just before the video came to an end. The user believes the woman in the blazer in the end of the video is Tamannaah.

Earlier this month, the actress was asked about the dating rumours. The Baahubali actress told Hindustan Times, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s link-up rumours first sparked when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing.

