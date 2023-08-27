Vijay Varma Says He Never Wanted to Date an Actor Before Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I Was Very Angry At...'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed that they are in a relationship in June this year. The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and fell in love. While the couple is head over heels for each other, Vijay confessed he did not want to date an actress or anyone from the industry until Tamannaah came along. The Darlings star admitted that he was ‘probably very angry’ with the industry and thus took the decision.

Speaking with Film Companion, Vijay said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making."

“Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately," he added.