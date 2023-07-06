Vijay Varma Teases Tamannaah Bhatia As They Discuss Sex, Lust; Her Reaction Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. The talented duo starred together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix anthology. While they continue to create a massive buzz for the same, a segment where Vijay and Tamannaah talked about sex, lust and love has been shared by Netflix India and in no time it has attained a viral status.

In the clip shared by Netflix India on their Instagram handle, we could see Vijay Varma and Tamannaah indulging in a free-wheeling conversation around the topics of lust and sex. Tamannaah was the first one to prop the question. She asked,"Do you think it’s possible to love someone without lust?". Answering her, Vijay replied, “When you start out, it’s both. Both of these things can feel a little intense. And they can cross, intertwine into each other. You don’t know what is happening with you."

Then it was Vijay’s turn to ask a question to Tamannaah. He asked, “How was it like working with me?". Replying him, Tamannaah said,

“Since I want to talk about Lust Stories, I am a huge Vijay Varma fan and I’ve seen all his work. The moment I heard that this part of the anthology is with you and Sujoy Ghosh, I was super excited as I really wanted to play different parts. I was really sick during the shooting. And you did everything to make me feel super-comfortable. It ended up becoming one of the most fun, satisfying experience for me as an actor."

Then Tamannaah asked Vijay, “Do you think intimacy on screen depends more on a director or a co-star?". He answered, “I think intimacy in a film depends on a script. And then it’s about the directors and the co-actors that comes together to make it happen. But first you have to be sold on the script". To this, the Bahubali actress asked, “How do you do it? Because you have done a lot of characters that are really dark and you have intimate scenes with a lot of darkness in it." Promptly reply to her, Vijay explained, “I think it started with She where the character was thinking from the groin. It was so on the face that I just had to take the leap of faith and play it out. And not hold myself when I am expressing myself because I was very shy. I just had to drop a lot of inhibitions."

During Vijay’s turn to pose a question to Tamannaah, he asks, “During your long and illustrious career, you haven’t done intimate scenes. I have even heard that you have clauses in your contract to ensure that these things don’t sprung up during the shoot. What made you decide that it was the time to explore on-screen intimacy?". Tamannaah replies,"This is actually a really touchy subject for me. Because for 17 years, I had it in my contact that I won’t kiss on screen, have intimacy in my movies. Because I catered to a very family audience and the kind of cinema I acted in, it didn’t have this kind of intimacy that happens today. I think I grew up as a person. I evolved as a human. I just felt like it’s regressive to express lust like wanting to eat food or happy emotion or something that makes you feel ecstatic because it’s basic human nature. It’s the way we are made so doing this just didn’t make sense to me beyond a point."