Vijay Varma's Solo Vacation Photos Leave Fans Wondering 'Tamannaah Bhabhi Kahan Hai?'

Even though the actress had not accompanied Varma on vacation, several fans took to the comment section and asked ‘Bhabhi kahan hai?’ Another user joked, “Yahan Ghumne ki to meri bhi TAMANNAAH hai". “To all the people looking for @tamannaahspeaks comment, Nhi milega bhai," one of the users wrote. Another comment read, “Bass aise ghumne ki ‘Tamannaah’ hai". Check out the post here:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been ruling headlined ever since they confirmed their relationship. Recently, Varma took to his Instagram handle dropped a series of photos from his recent vacation to a national park in Kyrgyzstan. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the fact that Tamannaah was missing from the pictures.

The reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating each other first made headlines after a photo of the two kissing at a part went viral on social media. However, it was only recently that Tamannaah admitted to dating Vijay Varma. She revealed that the two fell in love with each other on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen," Tamannaah told Film Companion.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay are also all set to share the screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is an anthology series. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen in one of the four shorts in Netflix’s show. For the project, Tamannaah also broke her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing scenes, which she had maintained for 18 long years. Lust Stories 2 will premiere on June 29.