Vijay Yesudas-starrer Salmon 3D To Release On This Date

Actor and singer Vijay Yesudas is all set to headline the film Salmon 3D, written and directed by Shalil Kallur. The movie will release in theatres on June 30. It revolves around Sarfarosh (Vijay Yesudas), his wife Sameera (Jonita Dada) and their daughter Shaza (Baby Devananda) who live in Dubai. The storyline takes a turn following a murder.

Salmon 3D will release in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. Rajeev Pillai, Dhruvanth, Minakshi Jaiswal and others have also acted in this movie.

The Malayalam trailer of Salmon 3D was on November 3, 2022. It opened to mixed reviews with some appreciating it while others criticised it, especially the visual effects. Check out the trailer-

Sreejith Edavana composed the music for the film. The songs Kaadhal En Kaviye and Nee Pogum Vazhiengum have received excellent responses. Sid Sriram has sung the first musical number penned by Naveen Kannan. Naveen has also penned the lyrics of Nee Pogum Vazhiengum for which Vijay lent his voice. Kaadhal En Kaviye has received over 13 million views and Nee Pogum Vazhiengum has garnered over 1,88,000 views. Watch both songs by clicking on these links-