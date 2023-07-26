Vijaya Prabhakaran Collaborates With Tracktical Concerts For 50 Cent Tour In India

Vijaya Prabhakaran is the son of one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry, Vijayakanth. Prabhakaran is a famous name in the fields of live entertainment, film production and artist integration. According to reports, he will soon be collaborating with Tracktical Concerts for the development of the concert culture in India.

Vijaya Prabhakaran and Tracktical Concerts will be organising a musical programme with world-renowned artists. It has been reported that the American rapper, 50 Cent will be the first artist to perform in Mumbai under their collaboration. The concert will be held on November 25, 2023, at the DY Patil Arena. The Mumbai concert will be a part of his The Final Lap Tour 2023, marking the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album.

The two leading entertainment companies, Tracktial Concerts and VJP will be coming together to organise the 50 Cent concert. It has been found that many internationally acclaimed artists will also be performing at the concert.

In an interview, Vijaya Prabhakaran talked about his journey and his father. He said, “My father, Captain Vijayakanth, has a unique identity in the film world. In the way of taking it forward, This venture of mine would be a fresh and different start in the field of art."