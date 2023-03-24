Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay are collaborating for the second time for the Tamil film Leo. The first collaboration was the blockbuster film Master which was released in 2021. Leo on the other hand, will reportedly wrap up its shooting by May this year and go into the post-production process for the film’s release later this year. The film’s previous shooting schedule was taking place in Kashmir and despite the short break in between due to the earthquake, the film has completed the Kashmir schedule.

Now, the film crew will move to Chennai and resume shooting there after a short break. Moreover, reports suggest that after the Chennai schedule, the film crew will be heading to Hyderabad next to shoot the climax sequence in the Ramoji Film City.

The entire shooting is expected to wrap within the next two months and the release date announced is October 19. The film’s Kashmir schedule was summarised by the production in a video that was released on March 23. The video showed the different aspects of the production where people from different departments talked about how cold the weather was. From rain to heavy snowfall, the crew handled the extreme weather conditions well and finished the shooting schedule in time. The locals lauded the film’s crew to handle everything so well and smoothly conduct the shooting.

Leo, which is a part of the same cinematic universe as Vikram and Kaithi, is expected to be a blockbuster hit at the box office and break several records. Moreover, cameos from Suriya (as Rolex), Kamal Haasan (as Vikram), Fahadh Faasil (as Agent Amar) and Karthi (as Dilli) are a huge possibility.

Leo features Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles along with Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist in the movie. Vijay will be playing a middle-aged gangster with the same name as the film and it will be fun to see how a gangster turns into a protagonist in the film. The music is being given by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography is being helmed by Manoj Paramhamsa who is using state-of-the-art cameras for the big-budget film.

