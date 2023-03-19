Vikas Khanna’s Mom Drives Oscar Winner Guneet Monga, Trophy To Golden Temple; Video Goes Viral

Filmmaker and Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s mom did fulfill her word that she made before Guneet Monga’s Oscar win and Vikas has got proof of it. Recently, Guneet Monga’s cinematic marvel The Elephant Whisperers made India proud at the Oscars 2023 for winning the Best Documentary (Short Subject) Category, and the nation can’t be happier for her. And just two months before the awards, Vikas Khanna’s mom made a promise to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple, Amritsar after the big win, and a video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The Last Color director took to Instagram to share a video of his mom driving Guneet and the trophy to the holy place. Along with the clip, he wrote, “From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World.Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier.My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple. ❤️❤️❤️ #Shukrana #Gratefulness."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the video, and dropping red heart emoticons.

“OMG this is so beautiful! That shot of aunty driving is all LOVE ! @vikaskhannagroup," wrote one fan, another added, “Proud moment for all of us ." A third comment reads, “U all make India proud & powerful Vikas ji!!!❤️."

Producer Guneet Monga recently reacted to not being allowed to speak on the Oscars 2023 stage after The Elephant Whisperers won. Video from the ceremony went viral showing Guneet holding the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in her hand, waiting for director Kartiki Gonsalves to complete her speech and take on the centre stage. However, the Academy played Guneet off, not giving her the opportunity to speak.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Guneet said that she was shocked and it was evident on her face on stage. “I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. I’ll go back there and I will make sure I’m heard," she said.

It wasn’t just Guneet Monga’s documentary film that won big at the Academy Awards this year. RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian and Asian song to receive this honour. The song was also performed on the Oscars stage. Several celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and many more penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic win.

