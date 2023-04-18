Vikram Bhatt, Daughter Krishna In Legal Trouble, Accused of Cheating By K Sera Sera Productions

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt have landed in legal trouble. A cheating case has been filed against the two at the direction of a metropolitan magistrate court after K Sera Sera Productions filed a complaint against them. The production company alleged that the father-daughter duo promised a cut of Rs 1.40 crore for a joint production but did not give the same to their company.

What Is The Case Against Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt?

As mentioned in the FIR, K Sera Sera Box Office Productions Limited and Vikram Bhatt Studios entered a contract in March 2022. As per this contract, they had decided to share the profits of their collaborative projects. For the same, the production house invested an amount of Rs 1,39,30,999. However, they now allege that Vikram Bhatt and his daughter used the same amount for ‘some other project of theirs’.

“The complainant, who is a representative of the production company, said that this amount was supposed to be used for the joint venture. They claim that the directors instead used the money for some other projects of theirs, for which no profit sharing was done," an officer from Amboli police said as quoted by Hindustan Times. Reportedly, the FIR was filed on March 14.

Vikram Bhatt Calls Allegations ‘Baseless’

Meanwhile, Vikram Bhatt’s advocate has called all allegations ‘baseless and untenable’. He also revealed that they will also be challenging K Sera Sera Productions’ allegations in the Bombay high court.

“My client Vikram Bhatt has a strong case of forgery and cheating against Satish Ramswroop Panchariya and others, who appear to have misused their dominant position in two different companies, which are jointly co-owned by both Satish Ramswroop Panchariya and my client Vikram Bhatt, in equal ratio. Panchariya has on record, failed and neglected to give inspection of any documents concerning the said co-owned companies to my client, and was instead desperately making efforts to settle the matter, out of court. Panchariya even sent his representatives to my office to settle the said matter on April 14, 2023. The said matter shall be now be fought on merits," advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Vikram Bhatt said.

