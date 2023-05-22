Vikram Reacts to Anurag Kashyap Claiming He Didn't Respond To Kennedy Offer; Says, 'I called you myself...'

Director Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his movie Kennedy, recently revealed that he had initially envisioned Chiyaan Vikram for the lead role. Anurag said that he named the film Kennedy because it was Vikram’s nickname and his real name as well. However, despite reaching out to Vikram, there was no response.

Vikram has now responded to Anurag Kashyap a day after the filmmaker’s claims. Taking to Twitter today, Vikram wrote, “Dear @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media." Chiyaan Vikram said that he had reached out to the filmmaker directly and had explained that he hadn’t received any emails or messages since the email address used was inactive and his phone number had changed two years before the said communication.

He added, “When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love, Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy."

Replying to the tweet, Anurag confirmed that Chiyaan Vikram had indeed reached out to him after learning about the attempts to contact him. “Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in reading the script but by then we were all locked and a month away from shooting. He also graciously blessed us to use the name “Kennedy" for the film. What I stated in the interview was the story behind, how the film got to be called Kennedy. There is no need for any overreaction. And definitely I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days," he clarified.