Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram's Second Single Out; Watch It Here

Dhruva Natchathiram is finally coming to the silver screens after a long wait of a decade. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film’s team, on Wednesday, unveiled the second single of the film titled His Name Is John. The song is composed by Harris Jayaraj and written and voiced by rapper Paal Dabba. Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the trippy track on Twitter and said that some things are worth the wait. “Somethings are just worth the wait! Thrilled to release the second single His Name Is John. Can’t wait to see what Gautham Menon sir has managed to pull off for all of us in Dhruva Natchathiram," he tweeted.

Advertisement

The upbeat song is the perfect blend of rap and Tamil folk music with modern beats. Even though the song is in Tamil, the rap is in English. His Name Is John has reached 2 million views within 24 hours already. The audience loves the song and praises Harris Jayaraj for standing out on their expectations.

Gautham and Harris have given many hit albums earlier like Minnale, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu.