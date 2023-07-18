Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram’s Second Track To Release On This Date

Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the most awaited films of actor Vikram. The film has been under production for a long time now. Vikram’s followers are eagerly waiting for updates about this film. Dhruva Natchathiram’s director Gautham Vasudev Menon has dropped a major update regarding this movie on Twitter on July 15. The update is regarding the film’s second song, His Name Is John.

Gautham captioned it, “Heralding the arrival of DHRUVA NATCHATHIRAM with this song that’s releasing on the 19th"." He kept the viewers guessing what might be in store for them. Gautham also shared an unusual poster of the film. The poster shows a hand (presumably of Vikram) holding a gun. One of the most sought-after composers Harris Jayaraj has scored the music of this track.

Advertisement

A user sarcastically asked whether director Gautham plans to release the film in 2030.

Singer Rajesh S tweeted, “Eagerly waiting for the launch".

Sony Music South has also unveiled a glimpse of this upcoming track on July 16. Paal Dabba has provided the vocals and also penned the lyrics of this track. The glimpse has garnered 1.3 Million Views.