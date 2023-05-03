Vikram Suffers Rib Injury At Thangalaan Rehearsals, Takes Brief Hiatus

Veteran star Vikram, who recently appeared in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, has sustained an injury while rehearsing for his upcoming film Thangalaan. According to a tweet by his manager, Vikram is now taking a short break to recover. The tweet expressed gratitude towards the fans who supported Vikram in PS2 and assured them that the actor would return to the set as soon as possible.

“Thank you for all the love and appreciation that Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received, and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest. From the office of Chiyaan Vikram," the tweet read along with Vikram’s picture.

As soon as the news was shared, fans took to social media to express their concern and wish Vikram a speedy recovery. Many fans flooded the comments section of the tweet with messages such as “Get well soon" and “Sending prayers for a speedy recovery." One fan wrote, “My sincere prayers for his speedy recovery." It’s clear that Vikram has a strong fanbase who cares deeply for his well-being and are hoping for a swift return to good health.

Currently, Vikram is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is the second instalment based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). The movie, apart from Vikram, also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles. The sequel of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise hit the theatres on April 28, while Part 1 was released last year in September.

Talking about Thangalaan, Vikram starrer is expected to hit the theatres next year. It is penned by director Ranjith along with Tamizh Prabha. The action-adventure apart from him also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Harikrishnan and Malavika Mohanan. Thangalaan centres around the lives of mine workers of Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields.

