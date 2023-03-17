Dhruva Natchathiram has become one of the longest-delayed films in the career of Tamil actor Vikram. The film had gone on floors in 2017 but was delayed reportedly due to financial difficulties and creative conflicts. Vikram’s fans were quite disappointed with this but were happy when producers recently shared that the film is near completion.

Now, as stated in the reports, Dhruva Natchathiram may be released worldwide on May 19. These reports regarding the release date are not final yet but producers will probably release Dhruva Natchathiram following the release of Vikram’s film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

As stated in the reports, Dhruva Natchathiram’s director Gautham Vasudev Menon recently wrapped up the final shoot of the film in Chennai. Reportedly, the post-production work of this film is currently nearing its final stage. An update on the film, a teaser or a song, will be revealed soon. An official announcement on the release date of Dhruva Natchathiram is also expected soon.

For those who don’t know much about this film, it is a story about a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National Security Agency of India, under disguise. The spy thriller will show Vikram essaying the role of the head of the team. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna and Vamsi Krishna will play the role of other agents. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma will enact the female leads in Dhruva Natchathiram.

Gautham and Vikram joined hands for Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016 after popular actor Suriya walked out of the project allegedly citing creative differences. Harris Jayaraj had scored the music and Anthony was in charge of the editing.

Apart from Dhruva Natchathiram, Vikram has teamed up with director Pa Ranjith for a film titled Thangalaan and the first look teaser was unveiled earlier. The shooting of the film is taking place at KGF (Kolar Gold Fields). Reportedly, only 15 days of shooting are left for Vikram’s Thangalaan after the KGF schedule.

