Vikrant Massey All Smiles With Vidhu Vinod Chopra And This Special Guest On 12th Fail Sets

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveiled the thrilling first trailer of 12th Fail: Restart, starring the talented actor Vikrant Massey. The movie’s theme has become the talk of the town, especially among UPSC aspirants. Now, days after the trailer’s release, Vikrant shared a picture of himself, along with the filmmaker and Vikas Divyakirti from the shoot. The trio can be seen posing happily for the camera with the background of what appears to be a classroom in the film. For those not aware, Vikas is known for guiding students to clearing Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Exam.

While an assistant professor at Delhi University, Vikas Divyakirti made a decision to take the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1996. He cleared what is considered one of the toughest exams in the country in the very first attempt. Following this, Divyakirti joined the Ministry of Home Affairs, just for a year and ultimately, he chose to start teaching again.

Divyakirti established Drishti IAS in 1999 and over the years, it became one of India’s leading coaching institutes for UPSC.

In Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail: Restart’s trailer, Vikas Divyakirti could be heard delivering a powerful message to aspirants. He highlights that numerous students try to reach their goals of becoming IAS or IPS officers each year, but the true essence lies beyond achieving the rank. Divyakirti then goes on to reveal that over 2 lakh students from the Hindi medium attempt the exam, but only 25-30 successfully become officers.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra always delivers authentic cinematic experiences and for his upcoming film he has taken a unique approach by shooting the film in the bustling streets of Mukherjee Nagar and it features real students.