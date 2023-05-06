Vindu Dara Singh Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About Bigg Boss 3 Winner

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VINDU DARA SINGH: Vindu Dara Singh, the son of legendary wrestler-actor Dara Singh, is a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Born on May 6, he has made his mark in the hearts of people with his impressive performances and larger-than-life persona. While many know him as a popular actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 3, did you know that Vindu was interested in the field of entertainment since he was a kid? On his birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about Vindu Dara Singh’s life.

Vindu began his showbiz career as a child artist with the 1970 Punjabi film Nanak Dukhiya Sab Sansar. After earning his degree from Mithibai College in Mumbai, Vindu decided to pursue his passion for acting. He made his debut as a hero in the Punjabi cinema industry in 1996 with the film Rabb Dian Rakhan, which also starred Dara Singh and Farah Naaz. Rabb Dian Rakhan was also directed by Dara Singh. Deewana Ishq, a 1992 Bollywood film, marked his Bollywood debut. The 1994 movie Karan marked his debut as a hero. Later, Vindu appeared in a large number of films, including Son of Sardaar, Partner and Housefull 2. He wed Farah Naaz, a well-known actress and Tabu’s elder sister, in 1996. The couple’s son is named Fateh Randhawa. Farah and Vindu later split up in 2002. Vindu has also played a number of mythical figures in performances including Vishnu Purana, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi, and Jai Ganesha. His most well-known performance was in Jai Veer Hanuman, in which he portrayed Lord Hanuman in a manner reminiscent of his father. In 2005, Vindu married Dina Umarova, a Russian model and businesswoman with whom he shares a daughter named Amelia Randhawa. In 2009, Vindu Dara Singh participated in the third season of the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss. He emerged as the winner of the edition and became a household name overnight. He was praised for his wit, humour, and charm on the reality show. Vindu has also served as a judge on reality shows such as Power Couple and Chak Dhoom Dhoom.

