Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam's Shoot Comes To An End

Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam, directed by M Mohanan and starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal and Isha Talwar in lead roles, recently completed its shooting. The filming took place in picturesque locations like Kochi, Kannar, and Chennai. The makers assured that they would provide a laughter riot with this family-centric movie. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam is produced by Maha Zubair under the Varnachithra banner. The film’s narrative revolves around a man named Rajesh, who lives in North Malabar (Kerala) and works in a media house. Vineet Sreenivasan will be seen playing the character of Rajesh. The makers wanted to portray authenticity and the culture of Malabar, and hence they had arranged for a training camp for the artists. The film will also focus on the language and rituals of Malabar.

Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’s shooting began in Kochi with puja ceremonies and other rituals last month. The ceremony was held in Kalur Stadium Round and was attended by prominent personalities from the film industry. The film will be edited by Ranjan Abraham, with cinematography by Odukkathil Viswajith. The technical team includes a few of the best people who are known for their prominent work. The makers have yet to announce the release date.