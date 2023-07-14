Vineeth Sreenivasan To Reunite With Pranav Mohanlal For The Second Time After Hridayam

Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan, the dynamic duo behind the hit film Hridayam, are set to reunite once again for an exciting new project titled Varshangalkku Shesham. The surprise announcement was made on July 13 through their social media accounts, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. Vineeth Sreenivasan will be taking on the directorial reins, while Pranav Mohanlal will be in the spotlight as the lead actor.

Joining Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan in Varshangalkku Shesham is the talented actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was also seen in Hridayam. Adding to the star-studded cast is none other than Nivin Pauly, who will be essaying a significant role in the film. Supporting the ensemble are Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, and Nikil Nair.

The film is being financed by the same producers who backed Hridayam, and they expressed their excitement for this new venture on social media. Titled Varshangalkku Shesham, the film is described as a Merryland Cinemas release, with Visakh Subramaniam serving as the producer. The announcement post shared by the production house read, “Once Again With My Family! Merryland Cinemas Proudly Presents, @varshangalkkushesham Written & Directed by: Vineeth Sreenivasan Produced by: Visakh Subramaniam - Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikil Nair, Shaan Rahman & Nivin Pauly. A Merryland Cinemas Release! @cinemasmerryland."

Vineeth Sreenivasan, thrilled about joining forces with the Hridayam team once again, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He revealed that Varshangalkku Shesham would be his sixth directorial venture and humbly requested the support and prayers of everyone. The news has generated a buzz among netizens, who eagerly await the film’s release, given the immense success of Hridayam.