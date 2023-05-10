Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story's '32k Women Converted' Claim: 'It Doesn't Matter Whether 32 Or...'

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah has reacted to the controversy surrounding his new film. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have questioned its makers over their now-withdrawn claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited to ISIS. A series of petitions has also been filed against the movie, claiming that it is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

Now, Vipul Shah has finally broken his silence over the allegations and also spoken about the ban on his movie in West Bengal. Notably, the makers of the film have already moved Supreme Court seeking removal of ban in West Bengal and asking Tamil Nadu government to provide security to theatres to screen movie.

“I am not scared at all. I completely trust my country and its population to not do anything rash. We are a democracy and everyone has a right to have his or her say. It has become somewhat fashionable these days for some aggressive elements to speak without thinking. I don’t think I need to bother with them. I’ve much more important things to do and many more stories to tell," Vipul told Times of India in an interview.

He further said he is hopeful that the film will be restored in theatres of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. “Since we live in a civilized, democratic society and since my director (Sudipto Sen) and I don’t believe in taking to the streets a legal recourse is our only hope. We have full faith in the judiciary and we are a hundred percent sure that The Kerala Story will be restored in the theatres of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," he added

Addressing the controversy surrounding the now-withdrawn claim, Vipul said, “We wanted to tell a story that needed to be told. It was never about numbers. It didn’t matter whether 32 or 32,000 women went through this experience. What matters is that this (religious conversion) happened. And this story had to be brought into the public domain."

