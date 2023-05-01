Vipul Shah Reacts for 1st Time to The Kerala Story Row, Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide

In an exclusive chat with News18, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the controversies surrounding his upcoming film, The Kerala Story. He said, “I believe in the law. The censor board has cleared the film. They heavily scrutinised the film for almost one-and-a-half months before giving us the certificate. We’re glad that we went through this scrutiny. We know that every evidence and document we provided to the final authority of film certification have been approved. It shows that they have accepted our truth. After this, if some groups has complaints and want to create some kind of trouble, I think it is best left to the courts or any legal authority to decide."

During a recent interview, actor Zayed Khan reminisced about his experience working on the film Main Hoon Na with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. He recounted an incident where she got upset with him for shouting “cut" on set and proceeded to hurl her chappal at him. Zayed explained that the shoot was taking place at a high altitude, causing challenges. He revealed, “She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me. I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man’. She thundered, ‘You can’t say Cut on my bl***y set. I’ll say Cut’."

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya passed away on Sunday, April 30. The choreographer reportedly died by suicide. Reportedly, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore hanged himself in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee. As reported by India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death. In the video, he revealed that he could not repay his loans and therefore feels burdened by the financial commitments.

It seems like Salman Khan now plans to take a slight break for reflecting on his future projects. In the past, fans have witnessed him deliver blockbuster hits during the festive occasion of Eid. After Tubelight, Bharat, and Radhe, Salman used the remake formula while also launching multiple newcomers to raise the anticipation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, it also underperformed at the box office. Now, if a report by ETimes is to be believed, Salman Khan is currently in a ‘retrospective mood’ about his projects. Reportedly, the actor has been offered six films but he is ‘refraining’ from signing any of them.

Anushka Sharma received a heartwarming birthday message from Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram Stories on May 1. Samantha expressed her admiration for Anushka, writing that she radiates goodness and always keeps it real. Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday, you gorgeous human. Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness."

