Viral! OG Dream Girl Hema Malini Finally Meets Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja From Dream Girl 2

Ahead of the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited Dream Girl 2, the makers gifted a magical moment to fans by making his character Pooja meet the OG and legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini.

In an extraordinary fusion of nostalgia and entertainment, the iconic ‘Dream Girl’ of yesteryears, Hema Malini, and the sensational ‘Dream Girl’ of today, Ayushmann Khurrana, came face-to-face, leaving fans in awe as they united to promote the highly anticipated “Dream Girl 2."

Bringing together the legendary charm of Hema Malini and the vibrant energy of Ayushmann Khurrana, this special moment celebrates the Dream Girl legacy that has captured hearts for generations. The two actors shared stories and laughter, highlighting the timeless appeal of dreams and characters that transcend time. This meeting wasn’t just about two Dream Girls – it was also a sneak peek into the world of “Dream Girl 2." The sequel promises even more fun, laughter, and unique characters, building on the foundation of the first film.

The promotion of Dream Girl 2 brings together the nostalgia of the past and the creativity of the present.