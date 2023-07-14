Soon-To-Be Married Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Avoid Paps After Late-Night Date

Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become the center of attention ever since their engagement. Now, the rumour mill is buzzing with excitement as cameras captured a glimpse of the couple in the city, adding fuel to the speculations of an impending grand wedding at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan.

With hearts aflutter and the paparazzi on full alert, all eyes were fixated on Parineeti and Raghav as they were seen heading somewhere inside their car. The shutterbugs worked relentlessly to capture every moment, sharing pictures and videos that left fans longing for more. In case you missed the glimpse, check it out here:

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited Golden Temple to seek blessings. Parineeti took to Instagram to share a captivating picture capturing a precious moment of their visit. Parineeti gracefully adorned a traditional white salwar suit, while Raghav exuded charm in his signature white shirt, complemented by a Nehru jacket and a traditional headscarf.

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony was an affair to remember, held at the prestigious Kapurthala House in Central Delhi. It was a star-studded guest list, with notable attendees including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the radiant bride-to-be’s cousin, the global icon Priyanka Chopra. The air was filled with excitement and joy as the couple exchanged rings, surrounded by their loved ones and well-wishers.