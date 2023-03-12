Viral! Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Stage With Cleaning Staff During Concert; Fans Laud His ‘Legendary Action’

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently set the stage on fire during his live concert in Jaipur. The Blue Eyes singer took the stage by storm when he crooned the hit number Love Dose, but not just his power-packed performance, one of his actions at the concert left the netizens impressed, and the video went viral on social media.

In a clip posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on social media, Yo Yo Honey Singh is seen performing along with another singer, and at the same time, two people from the cleaning staff took over the stage to clear off the confetti. Honey made one of them forget the task and join him for some dancing. He put his hand around his shoulder and made him groove alongside him. The staff too, threw his broom and danced whole-heartedly, showing some hip hop moves as Honey Singh sang for him.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to laud the rapper’s gesture. One of the fans said, “this is not laugh topic. this is legendary action," another added, “Honey is love ❤️." A third fan added, “Kindness ❤."

Previously, Yo Yo Honey Singh announced his greatest comeback with the album Honey 3.0 and now to promote the same he launched an India tour named Honey 3.O. The announcement has been made through a poster which is really attractive and appealing. It gives terrific vibes and makes fans excited to attend the live concert. Moreover, in the announcement poster of Honey 3.O India, Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared the name of cities along with the dates.

Speaking of the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has a couple of projects lined up. And for the same, he is preparing in full swing and ready to treat all his fans with more chartbusters.

Honey Singh is back on the music scene and is currently promoting his new album. He was on a long break after the release of his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. He sang a few songs for some films but remained away from spotlight. He has recently talked about his struggle with mental issues during the period.

