Trends :AR RehmanDunki SRKSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam Pandey
Home » Movies » Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Badminton Face-Off In Bengaluru Wows Fans; Watch

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Badminton Face-Off In Bengaluru Wows Fans; Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 16:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted playing badminton with residents of a society in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted playing badminton with residents of a society in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are adored by fans for their delightful chemistry. The couple is currently in Bengaluru and making the most of their time together. A video circulating on the internet shows them playing badminton with the residents of a housing society as part of a promotional activity with a sportswear brand.

The video captures Virat and Anushka playing on the same team, with the actress sporting a glamorous sporty look in a black sleeveless t-shirt and black shorts. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white and blue striped t-shirt paired with black track pants. Both stars shared the video on their Instagram stories. Anushka captioned it, ‘surprised residents at a society’ by playing badminton with them as a caption.

The couple also posted a video where they were seen at a co-working space. She wrote, “Virat and I sneaked into a co-working space and here’s what happened."  They also played fun games in which Anushka’s team won.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. They are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero co starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is making a comeback on the screen after a hiatus of four years with Chakda ‘Xpress in which she will be playing Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket." The film will release on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

first published: April 25, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 16:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos