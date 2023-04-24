Virat Kohli's Dance Attempt Goes WRONG As He Hurts Himself; Anushka Sharma Has Best Reaction; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to shell out major couple goals even after six years of their marriage. On Monday morning, Anushka took the internet by storm as she shared a ROFL video of her shaking a leg with Virat.

The video, shared by the actress, shows Anushka and Virat making a stylish entry into the gym before showing off their dance moves. However, Virat’s attempt at dancing goes miserably wrong as he ends up hurting himself, leaving Anushka into splits. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Dance pe chance."

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is Bengaluru-born, took a delicious trip down memory lane with Virat recently as they stopped by to try the renowned Central Tiffin Room’s crispy dosas in Malleswaram. Their culinary expedition included hitting up Anushka’s favourite food joints, which she shared with fans on her Instagram stories. Anushka’s parents also joined the fun as they indulged in the scrumptious offerings of the famous eatery in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and began secretly dating. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. They are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in a special cameo role in Qala. Virat, on the other hand, is busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).

