Virat Kohli In Splits After Paparazzo Calls Anushka Sharma 'Sir', Teases Him 'Virat Ma'am Bhi Bol De'

One of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star players, Virat Kohli couldn’t stop himself from teasing a paparazzo after he called Anushka Sharma ‘sir.’ The incident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night when the couple stepped out for a dinner date at Virat’s restaurant in the city. Anushka opted for a classy, sleeveless top with a pair of white pants while Virat dressed in a printed shirt with a pair of black pants.

In an attempt to get their attention, the paparazzi called out Virat and Anushka’s names, hoping to get the perfect photos. In the process, one of the cameramen accidentally addressed Anushka as ‘sir’ and it caught Virat’s attention. The cricketer teased the cameraman, asking him to address Virat as ‘ma’am’ before breaking into a fit of laughter. The paparazzi quickly apologised but Virat and Anushka took it as a funny moment. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Fans were in splits following his reaction. While many dropped laughing emojis in the comments section, a few also praised Virat for his sense of humour. “Gosh his sense of humour 😂❤️" a fan commented.

Virat and Anushka hosted a dinner for the RCB family at One8 Commune. Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and other RCB stars arrived in the team bus wearing casuals for the dinner. While some RCB players were also accompanied by their families.

Anushka Sharma is often spotted cheering for RCB in IPL matches. The actress is taking it slow on the work front. The actress will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This will be Anushka Sharma’s first film since Zero in 2018 and her first film after welcoming her daughter Vamika.