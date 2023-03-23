Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022 is finally out, and there’s a 29 per cent jump in the brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities. In the previous fiscal year, their combined value soared to a whopping $1.6 billion. Many celebrities from the entertainment and sports field have made it to the coveted list. This year’s list is notable as cricketer Virat Kohli has lost his number one spot to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. As per the report, Singh is the most valuable celebrity in 2022, with a brand value of $181.7 million, $23.4 million more than in 2021.

Virat Kohli came in second with a brand value of $176.9 million. Kohli led the list for five years in a row. With a brand value of $153.6 million, Akshay Kumar has been positioned third. Alia Bhatt is fourth on the list, with a brand value that has surpassed the $100 million mark. Deepika Padukone joined the league at the fifth position with a brand value of $82.9 million.

Kroll said, “This year’s study recognises the ascent of sports stars as well as South Indian stars as strong brand endorsers. 2022 has been the second successful year for South Indian movies at the box office resulting in many Tollywood faces being sought after in the advertising and media industry nationally."

South Indian stars Allu Arjun ($31.4 million) and Rashmika Mandanna ($25.3 million), as well as Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, have made it to the list of India’s top 25 valued celebrities for the first time.

“Various factors, including limited movie releases from Bollywood, increasing regional and international content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the Boycott Bollywood movement on social media, and the strategic marketing of South Indian films, have marketers now look beyond the mainstream. As a result, when it comes to brand endorsements, South Indian stars are slowly becoming national faces for many brands," the Kroll report stated.

Notably, the number of Bollywood celebrities on the list is decreasing. In 2016, Bollywood stars accounted for 81.7% of the overall brand value for India’s top 20 celebrities, with sports celebrities accounting for the remaining 18.3%. However, by 2022, Bollywood stars’ share has dropped to 67.6 %.

Check the top 10 list here:

1- Ranveer Singh – $181.7 million

2- Virat Kohli - $176.9 million

3- Akshay Kumar - $153.6 million

4- Alia Bhatt - $102.9 million

5- Deepika Padukone - $82.9 million

6- MS Dhoni – $80.3 million

7- Amitabh Bachchan - $79 million

8- Sachin Tendulkar - $73.6 million

9- Hrithik Roshan - $71.6 million

10- Shah Rukh Khan - $55.7 million

Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Hardik Pandya, Allu Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Rashmika Mandanna were among the other 15 stars.

