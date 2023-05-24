Virat Kohli Smiles, Holds Anushka Sharma Close At Airport Days After IPL Exit, Couple Heads to Cannes?

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The couple, who recently returned home after Virat’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their chance at the IPL 2023 on Sunday night, was seen making their to board a flight. Their spotting has sparked rumours that Anushka and Virat might be headed to Cannes 2023.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Anushka was seen looking nothing less than a boss lady. For her flight, Anushka was seen wearing a pair of denim pants, white tee and a formal jacket. Meanwhile, Virat kept things casual, sporting a comfy tee and pants with a hat. Virat was seen sporting a smile and holding Anushka close as they posed for cameras.

Anushka Sharma was reported to be among the attendees at Cannes this year. Representing the beauty brand L’Oreal, Anushka has been rumoured to be walking the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, the actress and the brand are yet to confirm the rumours. Going by this spotting, it seems like Cannes is on the cards for the actress and we wouldn’t be surprised if Anushka takes Virat along on the red carpet.

This year, many stars have made their way to Cannes. From Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan, a number of popular Indian faces were seen on the red carpet of the film festival.

Meanwhile, the actress was also seen making time to dub for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. In Chakda Xpress, Anushka will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray the character of an ace cricketer. The film is slated to release directly on Netflix.