Virupaksha Becomes One Of The Highest Grossing Telugu Films Of 2023, Check Collections

Virupaksha, released on April 29, has achieved an extraordinary feat by grossing Rs 90 crore at the box office in just 17 days. This remarkable performance has established the film as one of the highest-grossing movies in the Telugu film industry in 2023. Besides, this is Sai Dharam Tej’s career-best film in terms of collections. The film received an immense response, both domestically and internationally, at the box office. In its initial weekend, it amassed a staggering Rs 44 crore.

Total Collections

Virupaksha has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 90.25 crore with the distributor’s share of Rs 48.2 crore. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the movie has grossed Rs 68.2 crore. In Karnataka and the rest of India, it has earned Rs 5.9 crore, and in other languages, it has made Rs 1.19 crore. Overall, the movie has grossed Rs 73.74 crore across India and in the overseas market, it has collected Rs 14.61 crore.

Virupaksha owes its success to the exceptional direction of Karthik Varma Dandu, stellar performances by the main actors and the supporting cast. The storytelling has been wonderfully captured through Shamdat Sainudeen’s cinematography, while B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music intensifies the film’s emotional resonance.