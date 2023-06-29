Virupaksha Producers Gift Mercedes C-Class To Director Karthik Dandu

Director Karthik Varma Dandu has achieved tremendous success with his recent film Virupaksha, which turned out to be a blockbuster. As a token of appreciation, the makers of the film have gifted him a luxurious Benz car.

He has garnered praise from both the audience and critics for his captivating screenplay in Virupaksha. This pan-Indian release centred around horror and witchcraft, has amassed an impressive gross collection of Rs 100 crore. The film’s success has undoubtedly established Karthik as a promising director in the industry.

To honour Karthik’s exceptional talent and dedication, the producers of Virupaksha presented him with a remarkable gift- a high-end luxury Mercedes-Benz. Karthik shared his joy by posting photos of himself receiving the car keys from Sai Dharam Tej, along with a snapshot featuring the esteemed director Sukumar.

Advertisement

While sharing the pictures, Karthik wrote, “Virupaksha journey will be lifetime memory…I would like to extend my gratitude to my guru @aryasukku sir, my hero @jetpanja and producers @bvsn_prasad sir and bapi sir for the lovely gift…#virupakshamovie."