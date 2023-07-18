Vishnu Vishal Celebrates His 39th Birthday On The Sets Of Lal Salaam

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal celebrated his 39th birthday on July 17. He is currently busy with the shoot of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial, Laal Salaam. The team celebrated Vishnu’s birthday on the sets, along with the wrap of the film’s second schedule. Aishwarya shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. In the post, the first picture is that of a huge cake which reads: “Happy Birthday Vishnu Vishal, Lal Salaam Team." In the next picture, Aishwarya can be seen feeding cake to Vishnu, while the entire crew is gathered around. The third picture has the entire cast and crew posing for the camera. The fourth snap from the series is a picture of another cake which read: “Lal Salmaan Schedule wrapped up 16th July."

“18 working hours straight… 2 cakes… 2 things to celebrate, 2am 2nd schedule wrap! Pre birthday for the birthday boy Vishnu Vishal and wrap up at 2am with sleepy smiles!" Aishwarya penned the caption of the post.

Advertisement

On Vishnu Vishal’s special day, the team also unveiled his character Thirunavukarasu’s first look. The monochrome poster shows Vishnu, wearing a cricket helmet in the field, looking intense. “Here’s wishing our ‘Thirunavukarasu’ the healthiest and happiest birthday," Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote in the caption.

Last week, actor Rajinikanth wrapped up his portion of the shooting for the film. He will be seen in an extended cameo. The team celebrated the day with zeal. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen hugging her father, who looks dapper in a white kurta pyjama and kufi cap.

Advertisement

“Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa… Lal Salaam Moideen Bhai and it’s a wrap for THE SUPERSTAR," read the post’s caption.