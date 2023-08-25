Vishnupriya Effortlessly Aces The Ethnic Game In A Vibrant Saree

TV anchor-actress Vishnupriya is currently trending on social media due to her role in the web series Dayaa, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is directed by Pavan Sadineni, while the music has been given by Shravan Bharadwaj. This slow-burn series is the remake of the Bengali show, Taqdeer. Vishnupriya who is recognised for her anchoring skills in the TV show Pove Pora, also frequently makes headlines for her impeccable sartorial choices. She often sets out major fashion goals for her fans through her photos and videos on social media. Recently, Vishnupriya dropped some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, treating her fans with a visual delight. The post has now gone viral. In her photos, she can be seen wearing a parrot green saree coupled with a full-sleeved blue coloured blouse. She paired her outfit with open hair, pink bangles, a small bindi and an oxidised earring. Vishnupriya posed differently in each picture. She captioned her post, “Embracing August."

Recently, Vishnupriya also posted a video, where she was seen dancing to the song Sammohanuda from the movie Rules Ranjan. The post has garnered more than 5 lakh views till now.

Previously, to promote her upcoming series Dayaa on Hotstar, Vishnupriya was seen rocking a three-piece set in one of her Instagram posts. Vishnupriya donned a long, colourful shrug and white jeans together with a yellow halter-neck crop top. She also added a pair of heels to her ensemble. She accessorised with a sleek neckpiece and a pair of golden hoops, which complemented her style. Vishnupriya’s makeup included smokey brown eyes, mauve lips, filled brows, mascara-coated eyelashes, and black eyeliner.