Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj-starrer Das Ka Dhamki is all set to release on Wednesday. Directed by Vishwak himself, fans are looking forward to what he has to offer as a director and an actor. He is currently occupied in the promotional activities of this film with Nivetha. An interesting segment regarding the promotional strategy has surfaced on social media. In this clip, tweeted by Vishwaksen cinemas, both actors can be seen playing a game titled ‘This or That’. They were to choose their favourite one among the given options of categories like food, and actors. In the actors’ category, they were given the option to choose between Balayya (Nandamuri Balakrishna) or Nandamuri Taraka Rama (NTR) Rao, and Ajith or Thalapathy Vijay.

Vishwak and Nivetha were unable to decide between Balayya and NTR. Nivetha laughed heartily when given the choice to decide between these options. When given the option of Ajith or Vijay, Vishwak smiled and chose Vijay. Nivetha was initially apprehensive, but then made the same choice. The video has garnered more than 80,000 views.

Advertisement

Apart from this category, both also faced the question of choosing between dhamki (threat) and settlement. Vishwak chose the dhamki option, which is also in the title of his film Das Ka Dhamki. Nivetha was going to choose settlement but then went along with the dhamki option. They got the question of choosing either popcorn or samosa as their favourite snack. In this question, both had different choices. Vishwak decided on samosa, while Nivetha chose the other option.

Theatres or OTT was another question, and this time both went along with the first option. It was followed by both given the choice of choosing one between romance and action. Without a second thought, Vishwak went with the action genre; while Nivetha’s preference was romance. Both artists were stuck on the question of choosing between an actor or a director. They waited for a moment, but then avoided it.

Whiskey or vodka was another question they had to choose from. Both said they prefer whiskey. It was the last question of choosing between Telugu and Tamil, which left Nivetha in a fix. Vishwak easily preferred Telugu, while Nivetha was unable to decide on one.

Advertisement

This interesting promotional tactic would have surely worked well with the users.

Produced by Vishwaksen cinemas and Vanmaye creations, Das Ka Dhamki will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News here