Vivek Agnihotri 'Dislikes' Shah Rukh Khan's Politics; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional At Ghoomer's Release

Vivek Agnihotri has accused Shah Rukh Khan of ‘destroying’ Bollywood. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared that even though he likes SRK, he does not approve of the superstar’s ‘politics’. He claimed that King Khan has made Bollywood all about ‘PRs, hype, glamour and stardom’.

Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited sports drama Ghoomer releases on theatres today. Helmed by R Balki, the film promises to be an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer who under the guidance of am ex-cricketer and coach battle against all odds to prove their mettle. Now, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan cheered for his son and penned an emotional note wishing him all the luck.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has landed in a trouble for “mistakenly" quoting a comment which claimed that Akshay Kumar allegedly denied “many records" of the Sunny Deol starrer, which is all set to cross Rs 300 crore mark at the box office today, August 18. Anil’s comeback directorial Gadar 2 and Akshay’s OMG 2 clashed at the box office on August 11. Surprisingly, both the films have been performing extremely well.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz for himself ever since the trailer for his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

