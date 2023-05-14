Vivek Agnihotri Believes People Are Marrying For 'Wedding Photos', Is It a Dig At Parineeti-Raghav?

Director Vivek Agnihotri took a jibe at couples getting married lately. The Kashmir Files helmer took to Twitter and revealed that a wedding planner shared the observation that couples are getting married to click photos and show off. The filmmaker agreed to the opinion. He tweeted his observation around the same time that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared photos from their engagement ceremony.

“‘People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off’ – a wedding planner told me. It’s true. I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted," he tweeted.

His tweet drew massive attention on Twitter, with many sharing divided opinions. “Unfortunately, it’s true ! And infecting urban to rural similarly," a Twitter user told Vivek Agnihotri. “Totally agree….it started right after virat Anushka wedding but theirs were so natural, authentic, and cultured, not showing off….. but now all they want is just to capture fake moments for social media….. cringe stuff. Normal people are coping them which is even worse," added another.

However, a few disagreed with Vivek. “That’s a stupid exaggerated wedding photographer’s view. Yes, people are more into ‘show off’ but saying they are getting married just to show off is laughable," the user said.

Vivek’s tweet coincdied the timing of Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement photos release. On Saturday night, the Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party keader exchanged rings and announced their engagement. Soon after, the couple shared photos from the engagement ceremony, making their relationship official.

The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a fun engagement party.

Meanwhile, Vivek is busy with his upcoming project, The Delhi Files. The film is a part of ‘Files’ trilogy. The first being The Tashkent Files (2019) and second being The Kashmir Files (2022).