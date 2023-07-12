Vivek Agnihotri Reacts As Netizen Asks Him To Clash The Vaccine War With Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his upcoming movie The Vaccine War. Recently, the filmmaker held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media when a user dared him to release his movie with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan if he ‘has guts’.

However, Vivek Agnihotri responsed to this saying he does not believe in Bollywood box office clashes. Not just this, the filmmaker also shared that he is sure Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be an ‘all-time blockbuster’. “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar," Agnihotri wrote.

Reacting to another tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “We are a diverse country. I am sure there is space and audience for all kind of audience. Not every family wants to take their children to maar dhaad (action) films. Some like to show films to children that inspire, educate and enlighten. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory."