The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s statement about “being pushed into a corner" in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, revealed that she decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being “pushed into a corner" and got “tired of politics". The actress revealed that she had people “not casting me".

Vivek shared a part of Priyanka’s interview on his official Twitter account and wrote, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars."

Vivek’s post comes hours after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana claimed that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Kangana on Tuesday morning tweeted an article which read: “Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because had ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood: ‘Was being pushed into a corner, was tired of the politics". Sharing the article, Kangana wrote, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

