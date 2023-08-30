Vivek Agnihotri Shares Meme Trolling Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Prabhas' Salaar, Tweet Goes Viral

The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri shared a meme that trolled Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Jawan and Prabhas’ highly-anticipated film Salaar. The filmmaker, who has often shared his thoughts about SRK and Prabhas in the past, took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share a meme that compared the audiences are waiting for Jawan, Salaar and Vivek’s film The Vaccine War. “Kids waiting for… #Jawan. Mens waiting for… #Salaar. Legends waiting for… The Vaccine War," read the post.

Also read: Jawan Audio Launch LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Vivek shared a screenshot of the meme and wrote, “I just love Indian memers. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory." The post has caught social media users’ attention and left the internet divided. “Not a legend but waiting for both #Salaar and #TheVaccineWar," a user wrote. Vivek replied, “Perfect. ❤️❤️❤️."

“Rightly said. Its a meme. No one takes it seriously. 😂," a user wrote. “When you see memes with Mens in it, you know it’s not correct," another user wrote. “Kitni bar Srk ko involve karoge promotion keliye, Directly or indirectly," asked a third user.

Although the meme, Vivek showed his support to Jawan. During a recent AMA, a fan asked, “Clash with srk if has guts." Vivek replied, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar."