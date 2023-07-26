Vivek Agnihotri Taunts Prabhas For Playing Lord Ram In Adipurush, 'If You're Driven Home Drunk...'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a sly jibe at Prabhas for playing lord Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which faced a massive criticism for alleged distortion of Hindu epic, Ramayan. Adipurush was embroiled in one controversy after other upon its release in June.

Now, Vivek has reflected on the film’s failure and why it caused an uproar across the country. “When you make something you don’t believe in, but you make it kyunki aaj kal yeh chal raha hain, you are definitely going to go wrong with stories of faith. When you are making stories of faith, first, you should be the person to have 100 percent faith in it or be a historian. I don’t think otherwise it will ever work in India," Vivek told ETimes.

Without mentioning names, Vivek further took a dig at filmmakers likely to cast “stars" in a film based on Ramayan. For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on his screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to play the lead roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in the film.

“Nothing lasts for so many years. If something has lasted for 5000 years, there is a reason for it. So, if somebody comes on screen and says, Hey, I’m God, it doesn’t make you God. If you get driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I’m God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots," Vivek said.