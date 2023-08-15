Confirmed! The Vaccine War Is Set For MEGA Clash With Prabhas' Salaar; To Release On Sep 28

Vivek Agnihotri has finally confirmed that his upcoming film The Vaccine War will hit the theatres on September 28. The film is all set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. This will be the second biggest box office clash this year after Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Sharing the big announcement, Vivek wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us."

This major development comes weeks after Vivek Agnihotri took a potshot at movies laced with “nonsense action with loud sound" in a series of explosive tweets amid the release of Salaar teaser. Vivek and Prabhas previously locked horns at the box office during the release of their respective films The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam last year.