Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War Welcomes Raima Sen On-Board

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War is making all the right noises. To add to the excitement, the filmmaker today announced that he has roped in actress Raima Sen for the upcoming movie. In a video message, he said, “I recently went to Calcutta, and I met this brilliant, gorgeous actress. I told her, ‘You act so well, you add life to the character.’ But she told me that no one gives her work in Hindi films. And so I said, okay here we go. I cast her (Raima Sen) in The Vaccine War"

When Vivek asked Raima, “What are you doing here?" The actress said that she is shooting for The Vaccine War. “Raima is going to irritate you a lot when you see her," the filmmaker added at the end of the clip. Apart from Raima Sen, the film will see Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher in the lead.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Vivek Agnihotri’s film, The Vaccine War, has concluded its shooting schedule. Initially, the cast was kept under wraps, but recently, the filmmaker disclosed that Kantara star Sapthami Gowda has been brought on board for the project. With the completion of filming, the director unveiled the lead actor- Nana Patekar for the film.

According to a report by India Today, the filmmaker said, “At ‘I Am Buddha’, we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For The Vaccine War, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible, and underplayed. And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable, the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who, in any role, shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances."