Vivek Oberoi, Cheated Of Rs 1.55 Crore By Business Partners, Files Police Complaint

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was cheated of Rs 1.55 crore by his trusted people. The actor and his wife, Priyanka Alva, have now filed a case through their accountant Deven Bafna. Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha and Radhika Nanda have been accused of making the actor invest his money in a film production and event organising company. But it turned out that the alleged accused had used the money for their personal use.

As per Deven Bafna’s statement to the police, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment. He further added that this deal was made in July 2020 between the two parties."

According to the complaint, some time ago, the Masti actor transferred his shares to Oberoi Mega Entertainment, which is his own company. Reportedly, the day-to-day work of the joint venture was to be handled by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda.

As per a report, an MIDC police officer said, “Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out." The reports claim that Sanjay had wrongfully used the money for personal reasons and one of them was to pay Nandita’s life insurance. Radhika too had withdrawn money from the company. Sanjay and Radhika have allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 58 lakh as per the account statement.