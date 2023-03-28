Vivian Dsena Confirms The Birth Of His Baby Daughter, Says 'Want To Keep My Family Away From...'

Vivian Dsena, who is an established TV star known for his roles in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala, chooses to keep his personal life private despite being a celebrity. However, the actor made headlines when he married his girlfriend Nouran Aly in Egypt. The wedding was a private affair, without any publicity or glamour. Now, the couple has welcomed their first child, a daughter. Vivian has confirmed the news himself.

During an interview with the Bombay Times, Vivian confirmed that he is married and has a four-month-old daughter. He expressed his surprise at people making a big deal out of his personal life and questioned why it should be anyone else's concern. He said, “What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern?” The actor also revealed that he and his wife would have shared the news of their marriage and child when they felt it was appropriate. The actor also mentioned that he had a private wedding ceremony with Nouran Aly in Egypt about a year ago. He stated that “becoming a father is a dream come true” and he feels ecstatic every time he holds his baby girl, Layan Vivian Dsena.

Advertisement

He added, “I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family.”

Vivian also revealed that he has been practising Islam since 2019. Despite being born a Christian, he has found comfort and tranquillity in Islam.

Vivian Dsena has an extensive list of television credits, including popular shows like Kasamh Se, Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others. He has also participated in non-fiction programs like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The actor's most recent project was Sirf Tum, which concluded in September of last year. He is currently in discussions to play the male lead in Seema and Sudhir Sharma's upcoming television program.

Read all the Latest Movies News here